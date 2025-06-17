Wamakko Rescued Me From Bandits – Yakubu

Share

The member representing Tangaza/Gudu Federal Constituency, Sani Yakubu, has publicly apologised to Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, seeking his forgiveness and reaffirming loyalty to his long-time political benefactor.

Yakubu, who tendered his apology on Sunday at Senator Wamakko’s residence in Asokoro, Abuja, admitted to straying from the political path of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and expressed regret for his past actions.

“I came back home to my father, whom I have been with for almost nineteen years. I have no place to go, with or without politics,” he said. “I deeply regret my actions and have come to apologise to my father, Senator Wamakko, and my Governor, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto. This will never happen again. I am back to continue from where I stopped.”

In a heartfelt moment, Yakubu recounted how Wamakko personally came to his aid during a life-threatening incident involving bandits.

“When I found myself in the hands of bandits some time ago, no one came to my rescue—except Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, who paid my ransom and saved my life,” he revealed.

He also recalled the case of the late Hon. Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga of Isa/Sabon Birni Federal Constituency, stating that when Danbuga fell ill in Abuja, it was Wamakko who covered the hospital bills. “And when he sadly passed away, it was Senator Wamakko who arranged for a private jet to transport his body back to Sokoto for burial,” he added.

Political observers in Sokoto have described the reconciliation between Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, Senator Wamakko, and Hon. Yakubu as a significant political development in the state.

The apology was witnessed by prominent political figures, including Hon. Ahmad Abdullahi Kalambaina (Wamakko/Kware Federal Constituency), Hon. Ibrahim Almustapha Aliyu (Rabah/Wurno), and Hon. Nasiru Shehu (Bodinga/Dange Shuni/Tureta).

Hon. Yakubu, who has contested and won multiple elective positions with Senator Wamakko’s backing, acknowledged the senator’s unwavering support throughout his political journey.

In a statement, Senator Wamakko’s media aide, Bashar Abubakar, described Yakubu as a “prodigal politician” who had been vocal in his criticism of the APC leadership in Sokoto, despite the fact that all his previous electoral victories were made possible through Wamakko’s endorsement and political influence.

