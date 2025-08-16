Wamakko Receives Outstanding Leadership Award From Caliphate NBA

The leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Sokoto State Branch, commonly referred to as the Caliphate Bar, has conferred an Outstanding Leadership Award upon Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (Sarkin Yamman Sokoto).

This recognition underscores the senator’s significant contributions and unwavering support for the legal profession in the state.

The award presentation was held at the senator’s residence in Gawon Nama, Sokoto, where it was delivered by Barrister Rashidat Muhammad, Chairperson of the NBA Sokoto Branch.

Barrister Rashidat was accompanied by esteemed legal practitioners, including Barrister Jacob Ochidi, SAN, and Barrister G.M. Gana, SAN, who hold considerable respect within the legal community.

During the presentation, Barrister Rashidat Muhammad articulated the primary purpose of the visit: to express gratitude to Senator Wamakko for his steadfast support of the NBA over the years.

She emphasised that the senator’s contributions have had a profound impact on the association’s operations and objectives.

Barrister Jacob Ochidi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, reflected on Senator Wamakko’s long-standing support for the NBA, dating back to 1999.

He highlighted the senator’s generous donation of an 18-seater bus, which greatly facilitated the association’s daily activities.

Moreover, Barrister Ochidi noted that Senator Wamakko was the pioneering governor to allocate one million naira monthly to the NBA, a gesture that significantly bolstered the association’s resources.

Ochidi further commended the senator for hosting the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the NBA in Sokoto, solidifying his commitment to the legal profession.

He also praised the senator for his annual advocacy in securing the release of inmates from correctional facilities, illustrating a compassionate approach to justice and rehabilitation. Ochidi urged continued collaboration and support from the senator to enable the NBA to fulfil its constitutional mandates effectively.

In addition, Barrister G.M. Gana, SAN, another prominent legal figure in the state, acknowledged the longstanding and fruitful relationship between the NBA and Senator Wamakko.

He characterised this relationship as mutually beneficial, emphasising the importance of continued synergy between the legislator and legal practitioners.

In response, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him by the NBA Sokoto branch. He conveyed his deep appreciation for the recognition, acknowledging that while he is not a lawyer by profession, he has cultivated a strong interest in legal matters through his interactions with numerous esteemed legal professionals over the years.

He recalled influential figures within the legal community, including Barrister Chief Bayo Afode, Chief Solomon Olodo, Barrister Abdulrahman Adeyeyi, Barrister Wale Adedabo, and Barrister Solomon Alimusanya, among others.

Senator Wamakko reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the NBA’s initiatives in Sokoto and pledged to continue his efforts toward enhancing the activities and effectiveness of the association.

Later, Senator Wamakko inspected the vehicle recently donated to the council by Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto.

The courtesy visit and award presentation were attended by various executive members of the NBA and senior legal practitioners, highlighting the unity and collective purpose within the legal community.