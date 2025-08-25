Wamakko Launches 400 Tricycles, Motorcycles To Support Constituents

Senator Aliyu Wamakko, representing the Sokoto North Senatorial District, has officially launched the second phase of his empowerment program in a remarkable initiative aimed at uplifting his constituents.

Beneficiaries from Sokoto North, Sokoto South, Wamakko, and Kware Local Government Areas are set to benefit from the program.

The distribution event took place in Kware, serving as the central hub for this significant initiative.

This phase of the empowerment program includes the delivery of essential resources, featuring 200 electric-powered tricycles and 1,000 bags of 50kg rice allocated to each of the four local governments, as well as 200 motorcycles designated for ward chairmen, women leaders, social media coordinators, and traditional leaders.

Additionally, the initiative focuses on promoting self-reliance among women by distributing numerous sewing machines and enhancing job opportunities and livelihoods by providing several grinding machines.

Alhaji Nasiru Italy, an APC youth leader representing Senator Wamakko, highlighted the extensive reach of this initiative, noting that it has successfully spread across eight local governments, with plans to extend to the remaining 15 local governments across the state.

This expansion reflects the senator’s commitment to providing widespread support to his constituents.

During the flag-off ceremony, Deputy Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Ibrahim Kware, emphasised that the empowerment program is not a new endeavour for Senator Wamakko.

He commended the senator’s exceptional leadership, stating that no political gesture in the region can compare to the contributions made by Senator Wamakko.

He also remarked on the unprecedented scale of rice distribution, mentioning that the state has not experienced such generosity, with over 4,000 bags of rice made available – a feat unmatched by any politician in recent history.

Adding to the accolades, Alhaji Yahaya Buhari Siriddawa, the APC vice chairman for Sokoto Central Zone, expressed that the people of Sokoto have not witnessed such philanthropy in over three decades. He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to rapid development and expressed his support for Senator Wamakko’s political endeavours.

Other speakers, including Kware Local Government Chairman Ibrahim Attahiru Ruggar Gwiwa, member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly Ibrahim Dust, and the commissioner for skill acquisition and entrepreneurship, Abba Muhammad Mu’alledi, extended their heartfelt gratitude to the senator.

They offered prayers for divine guidance in the success of his initiatives and urged beneficiaries to utilise the distributed items for their intended purposes rather than diverting them.

The beneficiaries, comprising men, women, and local government social media chairs, expressed their deep appreciation for the senator’s kindness.

Many articulated that the provision of electric tricycles and essential food items would significantly enhance their livelihoods and improve their economic conditions.

Senator Wamakko’s empowerment program is more than just a distribution of goods; it represents a strategic effort to foster self-sufficiency, improve the quality of life, and promote grassroots development in Sokoto State.

As the initiative continues to gain momentum and expand its reach, it stands as a testament to the senator’s unwavering dedication to his constituents and the broader goal of social upliftment.