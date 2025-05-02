Wamakko Lauds Gov Aliyu For Project Deliveries

Share

The All Progressive Congress (APC), leader in Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has commended Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s leadership for executing numerous developmental projects.

Speaking at his residence in Sokoto, Wamakko described the APC-led administration as a “government of the masses,” praising the Governor’s efforts in providing social amenities.

He applauded members of the State executive council for their dedication and called on APC beneficiaries to support others in moving the party forward.

On Workers’ Day, Wamakko congratulated workers and urged them to reciprocate the government’s gestures, particularly the implementation of the new national minimum wage.

Wamakko rallied stakeholders to support Governor Aliyu’s administration to execute more projects.

The Senator’s visit was attended by prominent APC figures, including Deputy Governor Idris Muhammad Gobir and Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Tukur Bala Bodinga.

A special prayer was offered by Wakilin Mallamai, Mallam Bashir Gidan Kanawa.

Share