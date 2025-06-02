Wamakko Hosts Special Prayer For Tinubu, Gov Aliyu’s Success

Share

As part of activities commemorating the second anniversary of All Progressives Congress (APC) administrations at the federal and state levels, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (APC–Sokoto Central) has organized a special prayer session, seeking divine guidance and continued success for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State.

The solemn prayer session was held at the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Hall within the senator’s residence in Sokoto and witnessed a large turnout of Islamic clerics, APC stalwarts, and hundreds of faithful from across the state.

The prayer, led by Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Jumu’ah Mosque, Liman Bello Malam Akwara, included extended recitations from the Holy Qur’an, followed by intense prayer sessions during which Muslim faithful repeatedly echoed “Amin” in unison.

Attendees filled the hall to capacity, while many others gathered outside, reflecting the wide support for the APC leadership in the state and at the national level.

Speaking at the event, Sokoto State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Associate Professor Jabir Maihula, praised the achievements recorded under Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration, stating that the past two years have showcased what he called “good governance in action.”

“We have every reason to thank God—not only for witnessing two years in office but for the visible transformation of our state,” Maihula said. “With multiple completed and ongoing projects, Governor Ahmed Aliyu has laid the foundation for a prosperous Sokoto.”

He added that the prayer session was organized as a gesture of gratitude to God and to further seek His blessings for future progress.

In his remarks, Governor Ahmed Aliyu expressed deep gratitude to God for the guidance that has sustained his administration over the past two years. He reaffirmed his commitment to delivering people-centered governance through his administration’s 9-point SMART agenda.

“This gathering is first and foremost to thank God for His guidance and protection. The last two years have been impactful. The results are visible for all to see,” Governor Aliyu said.

“We remain focused on delivering institutionalized, people-oriented, and measurable development projects. Our aim is to build a new Sokoto—one full of opportunities for our citizens.”

He also acknowledged the importance of public prayers and urged continued support and intercession for peace, stability, and growth in both Sokoto State and Nigeria at large.

The prayer session drew several high-profile attendees, including: Former Governor Yahaya Abdulkareem, Former Deputy Governor Mukhtari Shagari, Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Senior APC members, Top government officials

The gathering is widely viewed as both a spiritual exercise and a political statement reinforcing support for the APC’s leadership across federal and state structures.

