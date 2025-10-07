Wamakko Hits Back At PDP Over Administration’s Projects

The leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State Senator Aliyu Wamakko yesterday dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s criticism of some the projects he executed when he was governor.

Wamakko described the claims as false, mischievous, and a deliberate attempt by the PDP to claim credit for projects they did not execute. Speaking through his Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Bashar Abubakar, at a press conference in Sokoto, Wamakko said:

“In their latest act of desperation, the PDP has resorted to recycling old video clips and reports, recorded more than eight years ago, in a futile attempt to discredit the outstanding achievements of the present administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu and the leadership of our great party under the guidance of our leader, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

“These video reports, which are nothing but outdated propaganda materials, are now being paraded as fresh evidence of supposed performance during the PDP’s past tenure.”