Wamakko Hails Judiciary, Dedicates Victory To Allah, Sokoto People

The All Progressive Congress (APC) leader in Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has expressed appreciation to the Almighty God, Sokoto people, the judiciary, and others who worked hard for his victory at the March 18, 2023, gubernatorial polls, which was affirmed by the Apex Court.

Sen Wamakko, who was excited by the reaffirmation of Ahmed Aliyu’s election as the governor of Sokoto State by the Supreme Court was also full of praise to Almighty Allah.

The Senator has also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his inclusive leadership and for being a father to all Nigerians.

“I want to use this medium to express my sincere gratitude, most importantly to the people of Sokoto for standing by us through thick and thin. They stood by us and our party in the most difficult times.

“This victory is an affirmation and vindication of that huge and unassailable mandate.

“Let me thank the Nigerian Judiciary for the great and enduring work it has done to deepen and protect the guardrails of our democracy; the judiciary indeed remains the last hope of the common man. We will continue to have hope and trust in them.

“Let me once again dedicate this victory to Almighty Allah, the resourceful people of Sokoto, and all of our friends who have continued to work with us and assured us that God will not abandon us.

“Once again, I call on our brothers who aspired to lead this great State with us, to come and join hands with us to continue the task of building this State and help bring more developments across sectors.

“We hold no malice or grudge but love, even for those who did not support us.

“In any political contest, a winner must emerge and it has pleased God to hand us the baton of leadership today.

“We promise to use this baton to work towards cementing the blocks of our continuous unity, shared dreams, development, and growth”, he added.