Wamakko Extends Empowerment Programme To Tambuwal’s Constituency 

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, representing Sokoto North Senatorial District has extended his empowerment initiative beyond his senatorial district to the seven Local Government Areas of Sokoto South Senatorial District.

The event, held in Bodinga town, the headquarters of Bodinga LGA, was attended by a large crowd of the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters, beneficiaries, and community leaders who praised Wamakko’s commitment to uplifting lives across the state.

Senator Wamakko who was represented by APC State Youth Leader, Alhaji Nasiru Italy, said the gesture aimed to support the entire people of the state, regardless of political or regional divides.

He emphasized that the expansion of the empowerment scheme aligns with Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s Nine-Point Smart Agenda, prioritizing citizens’ welfare and grassroots development.

“We are here in the Southern Zone, covering Tambuwal, Bodinga, Yabo, Shagari, Tureta, Dange/Shuni, and Kebbe LGAs, not only to empower our people but also to strengthen our existing relationships,” he said.

The programme provides APC leaders at the grassroots with motorcycles, grinding machines, water pumps, and food items, including millet and maize.

Wamakko assured that the initiative would be sustained to ease economic challenges and complement the state government’s efforts.

Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tukur Bala, described Wamakko as a “father, leader, and mentor to all political stakeholders in the state.”

APC Deputy National Youth Leader Hon. Jamaluddeen Kabir praised Wamakko’s consistency in promoting grassroots empowerment and political inclusion.

ALGON State Chairman Alhaji Abba Tambuwal commended Wamakko and Governor Aliyu for their commitment to policies impacting ordinary citizens’ lives.

The event featured the distribution of empowerment items to party leaders and beneficiaries across the seven LGAs.