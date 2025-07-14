Wamakko Expresses Shock Over Buhari’s Death, Says He’s Incorruptible Patriot

A former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator Representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, yesterday expressed shock over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement he personally signed, Wamakko said: “It is with profound shock, deep sorrow, and a heavy heart that I received the devastating news of the passing of our elder statesman, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Nigeria has lost one of its most iconic and selfless leaders—an incorruptible patriot, a disciplined statesman, and a symbol of integrity who dedicated his entire life to the service of our nation with honour, courage, and unshakable commitment.

“From his days as a young military officer to his eventual emergence as Nigeria’s democratically elected President, Muhammadu Buhari stood tall as a beacon of hope, discipline, and forthrightness in national leadership.”