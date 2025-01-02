Wamakko Donates 10 Toyota Hilux Vehicles To Police

Share

Senator Representing Sokoto-Central Senatorial District, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, has handed over 10 Toyota Hilux vehicles to the Sokoto State Police Command to boost security operations.

The senator commended police efforts in maintaining peace and calls for continued efforts in making Sokoto State safe.

A statement issued by DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, Police Public Relations Officer, Sokoto State Command, stated that the presentation of the vehicles took place at the premises of the Command Headquarters.

The statement reads: “The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Musa, on behalf of the InspectorGeneral of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, commemorate the presentation of motor vehicles for our esteemed Command, facilitated by the Distinguished Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

