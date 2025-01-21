Wamakko Donates 10 Motorcycles To Sokoto Hisbah Board To Enhance Operations

Share

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Sokoto State, has donated 10 motorcycles to the Sokoto State Hisbah Board to boost their operations.

This donation aims to support the board’s efforts in promoting Islamic ethics and values within the community.

The donation was made in fulfilment of a promise Senator Wamakko made to the board during their courtesy visit to his Gawon Nama residence in Sokoto.

Representing the Senator, Alhaji Ahmad Baba Altine, Executive Secretary of the Arabic and Islamic Education Board Sokoto, praised Senator Wamakko for his numerous contributions to the state’s development.

Abdulmajid Sa’ad Haruna Gobir, Senior Special Assistant on Mobilization to Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, appreciated the Governor for reviving the Hisbah board and charged them to utilize the motorcycles for the benefit of all.

Malam Nura Attajiri, Director General of the Hisbah Board, expressed gratitude to Senator Wamakko, stating that the motorcycles will be used for patrol purposes to ensure peace and unity in the state.

The Chairman of the Board, Dr. Rufa’i Usman Rungumi, represented by Malam Nafi’u Malami Dan Haja, acknowledged Senator Wamakko’s kind gesture, which will enhance the board’s activities.

Usman Abdullahi Jatau, Commandant of the Board, thanked Senator Wamakko and expressed optimism that others will emulate his gesture.

He also commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for the opportunity to serve the state.

The event culminated in the handing over of the 10 motorcycles to the board by Senator Wamakko’s aides.

