Wamakko Awards Full Scholarships To 29 Indigent Students

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has awarded full scholarships to 29 indigent students for studies at Huda University in Gusau, Zamfara State.

The presentation ceremony, held at his Gawon Nama residence in Sokoto, featured a call from the senator urging the beneficiaries to justify the opportunity through discipline, focus, and good character.

He emphasized education as a vital tool for shaping the future and reminded the students that they represent the pride of Sokoto State.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, student representative Abdul Salam expressed deep appreciation, describing the gesture as life-changing and capable of opening major academic and professional opportunities.

The event concluded with the official presentation of scholarship offer letters.

This initiative continues Senator Wamakko’s long-standing commitment to education and youth empowerment, having supported thousands of students in institutions across Nigeria and abroad.