Walz, Democrats’ 2024 VP Pick, Drops Bid For Third Term As Minnesota Gov

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Democrats’ 2024 candidate for vice president, is ending his bid for a third term as governor amid President Donald Trump’s relentless focus on a fraud investigation into child care programmes in the state.

Less than four months after announcing his re-election campaign, Walz said in a statement yesterday that he could no longer devote the energy necessary to win another term, even as he expressed confidence that he could win. He cited ongoing attention on the fraud cases and described an “extraordinarily difficult year for our state,” while also noting the accomplishments of his first seven years in office.

“Donald Trump and his allies — in Washington, in St. Paul, and online — want to make our state a colder, meaner place,” Walz said, referring to the Trump administration withholding funds for the programmes.

“They want to poison our people against each other by attacking our neighbours. And, ultimately, they want to take away much of what makes Minnesota the best place in America to raise a family.”

Walz’s decision scrambles the contest in a Democraticleaning state that Republicans have insisted they can win. Democrats currently hold 24 out of 50 governor’s seats nationwide, with 36 seats, including Minnesota’s, on the ballot in 2026, reports The Associated Press.