Walter Oyatogun’s Daughter: My Father Turned To Journalism After Crushing Defeat In Boxing Match

.says dad forestalled women from flooding funeral with illegitimate children

One of the daughters of the ace broadcaster and boxer, Walter Oyatogun, Ms Moyo Oyatogun, who also takes after her late father as a broadcaster. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, Moyo who’s also a businesswoman, talked about the life and times of the late Oyo State-born television impresario. Excerpts:

Your father was one of the first generation of, should I say, sports journalists in the country. He was a boxer as well, a man of many parts. As a daughter, what kind of father was the late Walter Oyatogun?

Well! I will say that he was funny. I was discussing with someone yesterday and I said whenever he was angry, he had a way of calling somebody, you terrible monster! He loved dancing but whenever I saw him sing ‘Amazing Grace’ I knew he was drunk and that time he’d be begging God for forgiveness. So, he loved Soukous, he loved Makosa. He used to travel around the Francophone African countries.

He took me on several trips. I don’t know if there’s any country in this world that my dad did not visit and he took me on quite a number of those trips. He was very classy. He loved his safari suit. He loved his designer shirts. The other aspect was his temper. He used to have a very feisty temper and whenever he got into that mood, as a kid, I would run away from him.

The only person that could stand up to him was my mum, and she was half his height. She was a lioness as well. She was the only one who could stand up to him. My father had beautiful handwriting and he had a lot going for him. He was a lady’s guy as well, you know. I remember that there were quite a number of people who would bring pregnancies to my dad, saying the children were his.

So, at a point in time, he called his nephew shortly before he died that ‘some people might try to come up and be saying they’re his kids or whatever, that he only has four kids.’ That is me, my two sisters, and my brother. Those are the only kids that he knew he had. He told him that any other person was not for him. My father wanted my handwriting to be cursive like his.

He would punish me on the way to school every morning. The fact that I can recite the timetable, 1 to 12 timetable is credited to my dad. It was a bit harsh though, you know, because if I missed one, I’d be in trouble. And that would be another battle between him and my mum, because my mum would be like, ‘you can teach her gently.’

Was there any occasion when he had to wield the big stick against you?

My dad would never spare the rod but as we grew up, all that stopped. He would never spare the rod if he felt you were being lazy. My dad was very physical. He was a boxer, like you said. Nobody needed to tell us that this man was a strong person, very strong. When he died, I discovered that he had a lot of certificates.

Among them was one from one American president. I can’t remember which one of them. So, they gave him a certificate for physical strength. I didn’t need anybody to tell me that my dad was a very, very physical person. But as we grew up, he did more of the talking, of encouragement and things like that.

Apart from being slothful, what other things did your father hate to see kids do?

He didn’t like it if you were not showing intelligence, if you were not pushing your- self. My dad wouldn’t tolerate it at all. So, you needed to have a drive, you needed to have ambition. If you were going to live with my dad, you had to be disciplined, you know, you had to be keen on your studies, you had to know your timetable.

He hated dirt, he hated dirty environments. He couldn’t tolerate that. Those were the things. Every other thing he could pardon. Even if you told a little lie, you know, he could pardon that. But don’t be a lazy person.

Your home must have been very busy then…

(Cuts in) My home was because my dad was always traveling, you know. There were so many visitors that came to our house. So, many of the staff members from the NTA usually came around to our house to see and they were a very lively bunch, you know. So, there was always food being made, because they would have to stay the night shift.

They work, they travelled together to Francophone countries, they went outside the country. Apart from his work colleagues, there were people who came to see Walter for one thing or the other.

Did he in any way tell you the circumstances that led to him eventually becoming a broadcaster?

Yes! When he was a boxer, he himself did not say this to me but it was my mum that told me the story, and she did it to actually make fun of him. She told me that my father had a boxing match and during the match a punch from his opponent went the wrong way. His opponent’s punch went to his head and he had a blackout.

So, my mum said she rushed into the ring, and then he was like, Paula, I can’t see anything. He was like Muhammad Ali. He would be insulting their mother just the way Muhammad Ali fights. He will first destroy you psychologically before destroying you physically. So, my mum was always like, this, your mouth is going to get you into trouble.

After that blackout, I think they said he almost had a blood clot or something in his brain. After that incident, they took a decision that he shouldn’t be active in boxing any longer. Then he started thinking, okay, ‘what do I do, I have so many skills?’

When that blood clot happened, they now decided that he should go into coaching and go more into broadcasting. And, of course, I think he had superiors like Alhaji Raheem Adejumo and quite a number of other people. I’m sure Alhaji Adedjumo noticed his talent, his voice, the unique texture and all that and encouraged him to go into active reporting, you know.

So, your father eventually got employed at the Nigerian television NTV, then later NTA?

Well, I don’t know if it was NTV, but I just know that he made it at NTA.

What did you see of him as a broadcaster?

Oh, I saw somebody who is a perfectionist, you know. I remember those days. As a kid, I used to wonder, is there something wrong with this man, you know, because he would always write scripts. Then, he would start reciting the scripts to himself, you know.

He would recite them in the bathroom. He would scribble something down and then recite. He would try to pronounce, then he would go to the BBC, go and hear the pronunciation from the BBC. Even when he was driving, you would see him pronouncing names, pronouncing streets, and all that.

So, a lot of times when I got home, I’d say, Mummy ‘Daddy was doing that strange thing again.’ I didn’t really know what he was doing until several years after, when I also found myself in broadcasting.

I remember that he had a lot of fights with his colleagues because he would be fighting them over the slightest thing, maybe they didn’t pronounce a particular name properly. He would be fighting them over that.

And the colleagues were like, ‘we are Nigerians now.’ All of us cannot speak English. For him, you had to do things right. You had to do it properly. Honestly, I used to feel it was a bit of an overkill too.

When did he wake up in the morning? What were the things he did when he woke up?

When my dad woke up in the morning, I remember very well, it would be to go to his radio. He had a very special radio that he brought from the old Yugoslavia.

So, I remember that every morning I would wake up to the sound of a news bulletin on the radio as early as three o’clock in the morning. And I’m like, three o’clock, three o’clock! After that, my dad would do his laundry himself. He was fond of washing his clothes by himself.

You couldn’t satisfy him with anything. You couldn’t wash to his satisfaction and the next thing is that he would go jogging. He must go jogging. There must be some sports he would do. He would also go to the stadium, to do a quick run, and do some laps. He used to challenge himself.

He used to have a number of laps that he did every single week. When he came back, he would put me in the car and take me to school, come back and have his breakfast. His breakfast is usually garri and shawa.

He said that was what he grew up with because he was born in Campos on Lagos Island. He said that’s what he grew up with. This is what I remember of his morning routine. Then, if he had a script to write, he was always writing scripts.

I found so many scripts after he died. He wrote so many letters to prominent people. So, he was always writing scripts. Sometimes, he might have a client. Maybe somebody wanted to do some aerobics at home or something new because he used to do coaching at his school because my school, Queens College, used to hire him to coach them basketball.

He used to coach at YWCA, you know. Sometimes, he was either playing lawn tennis with former President (Olusegun) Obasanjo. They also played badminton together. There must be something sport in his morning routine.

Do you remember any other meal that was his favourite?

My dad loved to eat healthy. So, he liked efo riro with his shawa and then with shrimp inside it. He wanted it dry and didn’t like it watery. He liked it dry, you know.

Then, he ate it with eba. I can’t recall him eating it with pounded yam. His own was always eba. He was not even into rice like that but he loved salad. He loved the fresh French salad.

He ate a lot of French salad. So, those were his things and then fruits. My dad was a huge man. So, he could eat a whole bunch of bananas just standing up. He was huge. He was six foot five and he was big as well, you know.

What kind of friendship did he maintain with General Obasanjo?

(Cuts in) I remember that they used to play badminton together and even when, General Obasanjo opened his farm, I remember that he would take me there as a kid, Baba would give me chicken but because he wouldn’t want General Obasanjo to give us anything, he would ask us to be leaving. General would come out of his window and say, ‘you are taking my daughter away?’

Baba would tell them (farm workers) to package something for me because my dad would be like, he didn’t want him to feel that we were coming there because we wanted to be collecting free chicken.

So, it was to the best of my knowledge. Even today, I still maintain the father-daughter relationship with General Obasanjo. I say hello to him once in a while because of that relationship. So, they knew each other and they related with each other.

Apart from Chief Obasanjo, which other prominent people do you remember?

I can’t remember too many of them. I never met (General) Sani Abacha, but I know that he knew Abacha. I know that Chief Molade Okoya- Thomas, as well as the late Chief MKO Abiola.

When he left the NTA, MKO Abiola actually set him up in business. I mean, was there anybody that he didn’t know? I don’t know, I’m not too sure. General (Oladipo) Diya was another name he used to mention at home.

Did he express any kind of regrets before he died?

Oh, yes! He did.

What were the regrets that he had?

He was very bitter. He felt that he had made a number of contributions to sports journalism and he was not accorded his dues. I know that he travelled to Abuja a number of times, presented his credentials and all that, and I feel he was not attended to the way he ought to have been attended to.

I think (former) Governor (Babatunde) Fashola really tried for him. I feel those were the regrets my dad actually had. He knew what to do when it came to sports. But he was never really given that opportunity to express himself and to really add value.

There was really a lot inside of him. He used to say in those days that, he used to tell me that if you go to any country and you want to know how they are, just go to their stadium, just find out, locate where their stadium is, look at that stadium, it would tell you everything you need to know about those people. So he knew, yes, he knew.

There was a time he did a documentary, he was so concerned about the practice pitch, you know, he was so concerned about the practice pitch at National Stadium, he said it had become a toilet. And he said that it was not rocket science to win gold or whatever at the Olympics. You had to start young, you had to start early.

You pick them from the inter-house sport level, you pick them at the intercollegiate level, then you go to the university, then you pick them from there, and then you groom them, and you expose them, and you are bound to win a medal.

It pained him to hear that millions of dollars had been spent on events, I mean, prose- cuting maybe Olympics or whatever tournament and we came back without a medal. These things used to hurt my dad so much.

