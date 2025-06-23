Walson-Jack To State Heads Of Service: Prioritize Merit, Competence In Appointment Of Perm Secs

Share

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Esther Walson-Jack, has urged State Heads of Service to prioritize competence and merit in the appointment of Permanent Secretaries across the country.

She gave this charge on Monday in her office in Abuja during the opening of a study tour for State Heads of Service as part of activities marking the 2025 Civil Service Week.

Walson-Jack warned that failure to adhere to merit and competence in appointment of Permanent Secretaries would amount to pulling down the whole house in the civil service.

She insisted that the pivotal roles of the Permanent Secretaries in shaping and driving reforms made their selection a matter of critical national importance.

While commending states that have taken the issue seriously, the HoCSF encouraged others to follow suit to strengthen the effectiveness of their respective civil services.

On the objectives of the study tour, Walson-Jack explained that it was designed to foster learning, collaboration, and innovation among the participants.

“Our focus is to deepen our understanding of strategic planning, service delivery, and human capital management. We must also embrace digital tools and data-driven systems to reshape public administration and amplify its impact,” she said.

The tour, scheduled to take participants through key federal ministries and institutions in Abuja, also sought to strengthen the partnership between the federal and state civil services.

She noted that the tour aligned with the concluding phase of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 2021–2025), themed, “Final Sprint: Delivering Results.”

The HoCSF said the Nigerian public was eager to see tangible progress in service delivery, efficiency, and digital transformation, and expressed confidence that civil servants at all levels would rise to the challenge.

Stressing her office commitment to supporting state civil services, the Head of Service promised continued assistance in the areas of policy direction, training, innovation, and technical collaboration

