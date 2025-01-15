Walson-Jack Tasks Newly Promoted Directors On Civil Service Reforms

Share

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Esther WalsonJack, has charged the newly promoted directors in the civil service to take ownership and drive the ongoing reform agenda of the Federal civil service under the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP25).

She gave the charge during an induction training for the directors, held yesterday at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Abuja.

Walson-Jack at the training told the directors to align their efforts with the vision of the current administration of President Bola Tinubu, saying their new positions should inspire them to innovate, collaborate, and lead with purpose in the execution of their duties.

She congratulated the directors on their wellearned promotions and highlighted their crucial roles in shaping the nation’s public administration.

