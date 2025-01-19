Walson-Jack Leads HoS Civil Service On Study Tour To Singapore

Share

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Esther Walson-Jack will lead the Heads of the 36 states Civil Service and the Federal Capital Territory on a study tour to Singapore.

According to a press release issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the OHCSF, Mrs Eno Olotu, this was a testament to the robust collaboration between Nigeria and International Development Partners.

The tour scheduled to hold between January 23-26, was a result of significant support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The HCSF would lead 20 Heads of Service in the first phase of a two-part initiative designed to enhance Nigeria’s Civil Service by leveraging the globally renowned Singapore Public Service model and adapting it to Nigeria’s Civil Service, thereby improving its efficiency and accountability.

Speaking on the objectives and expected benefits of the Study Tour, the Head of the Civil Service said it was a concerted effort to achieve the Renewed Hope Agenda by building capacity, strengthening the collaboration between the Federal and State Civil Services, and consolidating the full implementation of the reform initiatives of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 25).

Walson-Jack emphasized that the tour demonstrated the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to reforming and modernizing the Public Service, drawing from international best practices.

She pointed out that the study tour was driven by the commitment to strengthening Public Service reforms, promoting Digital Transformation and Innovation, building Capacity for effective Policy Formulation and Implementation, fostering Public-Private Partnerships, and enhancing the Collaboration between Federal and State Civil Services.

The three-day tour would give the delegation first-hand exposure to Singapore’s governance structures, resource management, and operational strategies.

Crucial institutions to be visited include the Public Service Division, the Civil Service College, the UNDP-supported Global Centre for Public Service Excellence, and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Other relevant institutions to be visited are the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO), Economic Development Board (EDB), Ministry of Manpower (MOM), SkillsFuture Singapore, Strategy Group, and Open Government Projects (OGP).

The Study Tour underscored the federal government’s unwavering commitment to advancing governance and institutional reforms in line with global best practices and promises a brighter future for Nigeria’s Civil Service.

