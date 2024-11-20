Walson-Jack Inaugurates C’ttee To Develop Civil Service Style Manual

Share

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Mrs Didi WalsonJack, yesterday constituted 13-member committee to develop what she called, ‘Style Manual’ for the Federal Civil Service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the initiative, with 3 months timeline for completion, is to foster trust, transparency, and a culture of excellence within the service sector.

In addition, the style manual is to enhance the professionalism and effectiveness of communication and documentation across the Federal Civil Service of Nigeria Inaugurating the committee, Walson-Jack said the primary objective was to develop a comprehensive Style Manual that would serve as the guiding framework for all official communications/ documentation across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

