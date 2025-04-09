Walson-Jack Flags Off Mandatory Training For Govt Agencies CEOs

Share

The 12th batch of the Mandatory Training Programme (MTP) for Chief Executive Officers and Directors-General of government parastatals and agencies has commenced at the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), Topo Badagry.

Declaring the training open, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Didi Esther Walson-Jack, described the programme as a vital component of Pillar One Capability Building and Talent Management of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP-25).

According to a statement issued by the Service spokesperson, Eno Olotu, Walson-Jack emphasized ASCON’s strategic role as a key institution for public sector capacity development.

She noted that the training provides essential onboarding for CEOs and DGs, particularly those transitioning from diverse professional backgrounds, and aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes accountability, meritocracy, and innovation in governance.

Walson-Jack announced the introduction of Executive Master Classes a follow-up programme to the MTP designed to equip senior officials with strategic governance skills tailored to Nigeria’s evolving public service landscape.

The initiative will be implemented in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to ensure alignment with national development priorities.

Reflecting on reform milestones achieved within her first 100 days in office, Walson-Jack highlighted the launch of Service Wise GPT, the Compendium of Circulars (1995–date), and new frameworks on Mentorship, Reward and Recognition, and Consequence Management.

Underscoring the urgency of reform delivery, she directed ASCON to embed a dedicated session on FCSSIP-25 in all future MTPs to strengthen alignment with national service delivery objectives.

“This training is not ceremonial—it is a strategic platform to build leadership competence, clarity, and confidence,” she stated, urging participants to uphold ethical standards and drive public service transformation.

In her welcome remarks, ASCON Director-General, Cecilia Gayya, expressed appreciation for the HCSF’s presence, noting it was the first time a serving Head of Service had formally declared the MTP open since its inception in 2020.

The HCSF was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Fatima Sugra Mahmood; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Civil Service Matters, Alfred Abah; and Director of Learning and Development, Elisha Benjamin.

