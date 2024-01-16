Walson-Jack Assumes Duty As Perm Sec, Education Ministry

…pledges regular interaction, improved communication between FG, unions

Mrs Didi Walson-Jack on Tuesday assumed duties as Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education officially, after a warm welcome led by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary (DOOPS), Zubairu Abdullahi and other directors at the ministry.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretary who pledged to ensure a recognition and reward system for excellent performance, also made a commitment to ensure the regular conflicts between the federal government and unions in the education sector were nipped in the bud, through regular interaction and improved communication between both groups.

While noting she was not scared of the enormous work at hand, she charged the ministry staff to aim at improving the quality of public service delivery, providing a more lasting trajectory for the country’s progressive development, in line with the Strategic Plan..

She said: “The six priority areas of the Plan include the acceleration of capacity building and Talent Management. Institutionalization of the Performance Management System, Improvement of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System Institutionalization of Innovation in the Public Service Digitalization, and Staff Welfare

“The actualisation of the goals and aspirations of the Strategic Plan would change the narrative associated with the Public Sector as one dominated by poor performance, stagnation, and self-interest in contrast to the values of excellence and productivity.

“Our ability to achieve these goals would take the Ministry back to the days when Nigerian Public Service workers offered robust contributions. pioneered, and implemented some of the strongest communities. driven Projects and Programmes in the history of our country and the development of significant sectors of the economy.

“To encourage excellence and meritocracy and ensure high levels of staff motivation, we would establish a robust performance-driven Rewards and Recognition System, even before it is implemented Service-wide as planned by the OHCSF.

“This would be our way of institutionalising the implementation of the relevant Public Service Rules on Rewards and Recognition for Outstanding Work and Meritorious Service (PSR060101- 060111) Let me use this inaugural meeting to assure you that I shall do everything within my power and authority to ensure a reward for outstanding performance

“As the pioneer Permanent Secretary in the re-established Service Welfare Office in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, I am conscious of the Federal Government’s concern about resolving most of the issues that cause conflict with workers.

“As a former Chairperson of the National Public Service Joint Negotiating Council for two years, I assure you that attention would be paid to those issues that usually lead to conflict between workers and management to nip them in the bud, so they do not escalate.

“As Federal Civil Servants, we have a right to a safe and conducive work environment, to conditions of service remuneration, compensation, welfare, and benefits that would motivate us to be productive.

“To this end, I commit to regular interaction with the union leaders representing the different worker groups and improving the communication line between the unions and management.

” My message to the unions is loud and clear. We are members of the same executive arm team and play in the same league working to deliver service to the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria That being the case, the we versus them era is over. Now is the time to unite to deliver quality service to the nation.”