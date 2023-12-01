Walmart Speaks On Advertising On Elon Musk’s X

Walmart on Friday joined other advertisers to stop advertising on Tech Entrepreneur, Elon Musk‘s social media page, X, previously known as Twitter following Musk’s comment about the ongoing war in Israel.

Walmart, the latest brand to drop X said, “We aren’t advertising on X as we’ve found other platforms to better reach our customers,” a Walmart spokesperson said.

The platform has struggled to retain advertisers since Musk acquired the company in October 2022 and faced a fresh exodus in recent weeks over rising concerns about antisemitic content.

You would recall that earlier this month New Telegraph had reported that the Tech Boss had agreed with an X user who falsely claimed members of the Jewish community were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user was speaking “the actual truth.”

The user had also referenced the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory, which purports that Jewish people and leftists are engineering the ethnic and cultural replacement of white populations with non-white immigrants that will lead to a “white genocide.”

Musk apologized for his post during an interview at a New York Times DealBook event on Wednesday, but hurled expletives against advertisers that suspended their ads, accusing them of “blackmail.”

An executive at a major adverts-buying agency, who declined to be named, said X adverts sales representatives appeared frustrated in the aftermath of Musk’s outburst against brands and did not have much to say in conversations.

Major brands including Apple, Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery also suspended their advertisements on X this month following a report from liberal watchdog group Media Matters, which said ads had appeared next to antisemitic posts.