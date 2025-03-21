Wall Street Trimming Jobs As Economic Uncertainties Mount

Share

Wall Street banks are starting to cut what could be thousands of workers as new economic uncertainties mount.

In recent weeks, Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Bank of America (BAC) all began workforce reductions that affect various parts of their operations.

The layoffs come at a time of the year when it is common for Wall Street to cull some underperformers and trim staff as part of annual reviews.

The cuts also come at a time when hopes for an IPO bonanza and dealmaking boom in the first year of the new Trump era are being put to the test due to uncertainties surrounding the Trump administration’s trade policies.

Morgan Stanley is planning to cut around 2,000 workers by the end of the first quarter, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The reductions will affect front-office and back-office employees across all units. They won’t include Morgan Stanley’s army of 15,000 financial advisers, but the layoffs will affect some people working for the advisers in support functions.

