Wall Street subdued as mixed bank earnings limit inflation data cheer

Wall Street’s main indexes were subdued after giving up early gains on Friday, as a mixed bag of big bank earnings took the sheen away from a softerthan-expected inflation report that boosted hopes for an early start to interest-rate cuts. Bank of America (BAC.N) shed 2.4 per cent after its fourthquarter profit shrank as the lender took $3.7 billion in oneoff charges, while Wells Fargo’s (WFC.N) warning of a seven per cent to nine per cent drop in net interest income in 2024 sent the bank’s shares down 3.1 per cent. Citigroup (C.N) dipped 1.4 per cent after an $1.8 billion fourthquarter loss. The lender also expects to further reduce its headcount.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) wiped off early gains and dipped 0.1 per cent even after reporting its best ever annual profit and forecasting higher-than-expected interest income for 2024. Aadil Zaman, partner at Wall Street Alliance Group, believes the banking sector has been a market underperformer, but with lower rates, loan growth and investment banking activity should improve in the long run. The S&P 500 Banks index (.SPXBK) fell 1.5 per cent on Friday. The sector faced its worst turmoil in March 2023 since the 2008 financial crisis, but finished the year with a seven per cent gain on hopes that the Federal Reserve could commence interest rate cuts in 2024. On Friday, data showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in December amid a decline in cost of goods, while prices for services were unchanged, bringing some respite after Thursday’s hotter-than-expected consumer inflation print. Following the latest data, traders’ expectations for a 25-basis point rate cut in March rose to nearly 76 per cent from 66.3 per cent, as per the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. “2023 was the year when the Fed waged a war against inflation and won… and the economy is holding up well. But I do feel that given how quickly the market has gone up, we will get some pullback in the first quarter of the year,” Zaman added.

The blue-chip Dow dropped most among the major indexes, weighed down by a 4.1 per cent decline in UnitedHealth (UNH.N) after reporting higher-than-expected medical costs. The health insurer, however, posted an upbeat fourth-quarter profit. At 11:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 229.26 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 37,481.76, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 8.52 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 4,771.72, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 22.22 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 14,947.96. All the three major indexes are poised for weekly gains, with the S&P 500 on course for its best week since mid-December. Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) fell 8.0 per cent after the carrier scaled down its annual profit outlook. Tesla (TSLA.O) declined 3.3 per cent after trimming prices of some new China models and plans to suspend most car production at its factory near Berlin. Chevron (CVX.N), Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N) gained over 0.8 per cent each, tracking a surge in crude prices. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.39-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.03-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 36 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 51 new highs and 43 new lows.