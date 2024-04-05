Wall Street Falls, Investors Digest Latest Fed Official Comments

U.S. stocks turned lower in afternoon trading on Thursday as investors weighed the latest comments by Federal Reserve officials and the outlook for possible interest rate cuts this year. Among the comments, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari said that at the U.S. central bank’s meeting last month he penciled in two rate cuts this year but that if inflation continues to stall, none may be required this year.

Earlier on Thursday, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said the U.S. central bank has “time for the clouds to clear” on inflation before starting to cut rates. Stocks were higher earlier in the day following U.S. jobless claims data that helped to underpin rate-cut hopes.

The data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week. Oliver Pursche, senior vice president and adviser for Wealthspire Advisors in Westport, Connecticut, said: “while everybody would like lower interest rates, it’s a want, not a need. In other words, we’re kind of fine where we are.”