Wall Street Ends Up Amid Record Low Volatility

Investors were sitting on the sidelines ahead of inflation data and a Federal Reserve policy meeting next week. Traders have priced in a 73 percent chance of the U.S. central bank holding interest rates at the current 5 per cent- 5.25 percent range during its monetary policy meeting on June 13-14, according to CME- Group’s Fedwatch tool.

However, they see a 50 percent chance of a rate hike in July. The two-year Treasury yield , which tends to move in step with short-term rate expectations, slipped after a sharp jump in weekly jobless claims signaled a softening labor market. The U.S. Labor Department is due to release inflation data on June 13, the first day of the Fed meeting.

The numbers are expected to show consumer prices cooled slightly in May but core prices remained sticky. Meanwhile, a rebound by technology and megacap stocks helped major indexes regain their footing amid thin volumes. Heavyweight Ama- zon.com Inc (AMZN.O) gained as Wells Fargo initiated coverage on the company with an “overweight” rating, while Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O), Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) also advanced. GameStop Corp (GME.N) tanked as billionaire investor Ryan Cohen took over as executive chairman after the video-game retailer ousted its CEO and posted a bigger-than- expected quarterly loss.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 26.14 points, or 0.61 per cent, to end at 4,293.66 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 133.99 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 13,238.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 168.76 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 33,833.78.