Wall Street Cruises Toward Close Of Best Week In One Year

U.S. stocks are coasting to the close of their best week in a year with some modest moves on Friday. The S&P 500 was 0.4 per cent higher in afternoon trading and on track for its biggest weekly gain since early November 2023.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 244 points, or 0.6 per cent, as of 1:24 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was virtually unchanged.

The relatively quiet trading follows big gains and more records for indexes earlier in the week after Donald Trump won the presidential election and the Federal Reserve cut interest rates again to make things easier for the economy.

Axon Enterprise, which sells Tasers and body cameras used by police officers, helped lead the market. It jumped 25.9 per cent after delivering stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also raised its revenue forecast for the full year to $2.07 billion, which would mean 32 per cent growth.

Expedia Group rose 6.1 per cent after likewise topping profit expectations. It said booked room nights rose nine per cent from a year earlier. Helping to keep the market in check was Airbnb, which sank eight per cent after the online vacation rental platform posted a mixed third-quarter earnings report and issued forecasts for the fourth quarter that disappointed investors.

Digital pinboard and shopping site Pinterest slid 17.4 per cent after the company’s revenue guidance came in lower than investors expected, even as it easily beat Wall Street’s sales and profit targets. In the bond market, longerterm Treasury yields eased.

A preliminary report in the morning suggested sentiment among U.S. consumers rose for a fourth straight month to its highest level in six months. The survey from the University of Michigan, which was conducted before Tuesday’s election, also said expectations for inflation in the coming year eased to the lowest level since 2020.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.30 per cent from 4.33 per cent late Thursday. But it’s still well above where it was in mid-September, when it was close to 3.60 per cent. Treasury yields climbed in large part because the U.S. economy has remained much more resilient than feared.

The hope is that it can continue to stay solid as the Federal Reserve continues to cut interest rates in order to keep the job market humming, now that it’s helped get inflation nearly down to its two per cent target.

