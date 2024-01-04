New Telegraph

January 4, 2024
Wall St. Slides Further Ahead of Fed Meeting Minutes

U.S. stock indexes fell yesterday as investors locked in profits after a strong 2023 and awaited the Federal Reserve’s December meeting minutes for clues on its interest rate path.

Wall Street kicked off the new year on a dull note on Tuesday as Apple and other high-growth companies came under pressure from higher yields, halting a blistering rally in stock markets. The benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) came within striking distance of its all-time closing high last week as investors priced in aggressive rate cuts this year following signs of cooling inflation.

Shares of rate-sensitive megacap stocks extended their drop on Wednesday, with Nvidia (NVDA.O), Apple (AAPL.O) and Tesla (TSLA.O) down between 0.8 per cent and 3.8 per cent as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed for a fourth straight session to 3.959 per cent.

“This is a kind of a defensive rotation that is premature to suggest that investors are cautious about the equity mar- ket but rather repositioning in light of overbought conditions,” said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

