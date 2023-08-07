Wall St rises on Amazon boost; bond yields fall

Wall Street rose and bond yields fell on Friday after July jobs data showed a slowing in the U.S. labor market with wage gains, while Amazon’s stellar earnings countered Apple’s tepid sales forecast. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 jobs last month, Labor Department data showed.

Data for June additions was revised lower to 185,000 jobs, from 209,000 reported previously. Average hourly earnings grew 0.4 per cent in July, unchanged from the previous month, but a tad higher than expectations, taking the yearon-year increase in wages to 4.4 per cent. The yield on the 10-year benchmark note dipped on Friday after the jobs data, but still remained above four per cent, partly boosting some megacap stocks. “At this point in some ways the jobs data doesn’t do much to the Fed.

The drama is now pivoting from the Fed to the Treasury,” said David Russell, vice president of market intelligence at TradeStation. “The bigger issue is that the market is waking up to the fact that U.S. Treasury needs to issue a large amount of debt in the coming months and there could be upside pressure on the long end of the curve,” Russell added. Giving solid boost to the S&P 500 index, Amazon.com shares (AMZN.O) surged 10.9% after the company issued an upbeat third-quarter outlook. Apple’s shares (AAPL.O) shed 3.1% as the iPhone maker forecast a continued slide in sales. Shares of peers Microsoft (MSFT.O), Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and Snowflake (SNOW.N) rose between 1.3 per cent and 4.6 per cent after Amazon’s cloud business segment beat sales estimates.