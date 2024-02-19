Wall St muted after hot inflation data douses early rate-cut hopes

Wall Street’s main indexes were subdued on Friday after a hotter-than-expected producer prices report pushed back market speculations of imminent interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve. A Labor Department report showed producer prices increased more than expected in January amid strong gains in costs of services, heightening fears that inflation was picking up after months of cooling.

The producer price index data gave Fed policymakers fresh validation for their wait-and-see approach to cut rates after a hot consumer prices report sparked a selloff in equity markets earlier this week, although a slump in January retail sales provided some relief on Thursday. “The PPI print really confirms the high reading from CPI and really throws some cold water on those that were hoping for cuts sooner rather than later,” said Jeffrey Schulze, director and investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments. “The earliest time frame for the Fed to potentially embark on a cutting cycle is going to be the June meeting,” he added. Treasury yields spiked after the report, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note last at 4.291 per cent, as traders added to bets that the Fed may defer the first rate cut until after June. Most megacap stocks dropped, with Meta Platforms (META.O), opens new tab falling 1.8 per cent and dragging the S&P 500 communication services (.SPLRCL), opens new tab index down 1.1 per cent.