Wall St Falls As Markets Brace For Inflation Numbers

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, reversing early gains amid a broad selloff as investors grew nervous in the run-up to a key inflation print later in the week that could influence the Federal Reserve’s policy easing stance this year. In focus is the March reading of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI), due on Wednesday, that is expected to show a rise in headline inflation to 3.4 percent yearon-year, from 3.2 per cent in February.

The core figure, which excludes volatile components such as food and energy, is expected to ease to 3.7 per cent year-on-year, versus 3.8 per cent in February. “Given the strength of the economic data, it’s getting easier and easier to defend the notion that we might be closer to an overheating economy than one nearing recession,” said Dave Grecsek, managing director in investment strategy & research at Aspiriant.

“At the moment, three rate cuts this year seems a little demanding,” he added. Amid signs of a robust U.S. economy, investors have been scaling back expectations for how much the central bank will cut interest rates this year. Current bets of around a 60-basis-point easing are the lowest they have been since October according to LSEG data, compared to about 150 bps priced in at the start of 2024.