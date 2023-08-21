Wall St cuts losses as energy, defensive sectors counter megacap declines

Wall Street’s main indexes pared losses on Friday as weakness in megacap growth stocks was countered by gains in defensive sectors and energy firms, while investors looked forward to commentary by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell next week. Big technology and growth stocks such as Microsoft (MSFT.O), Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and Tesla (TSLA.O) slipped between 0.4 per cent and 1.4 per cent as investors grew concerned that interest rates could stay higher for longer. The S&P 500 communication services (.SPLRCL) and technology (.SPLRCT) sectors housing major growth stocks fell 0.9% and 0.2 per cent respectively.

Defensive plays such as consumer staples (.SPLRCS) and utilities (.SPLRCU) kept losses in check, with gains in firms such as retailer Walmart (WMT.N) helping keep the Dow Jones (.DJI) afloat. Energy shares (.SPNY) also rose 0.8% in another boost to the cyclicals-heavy Dow. Among major movers of the day, Estee Lauder (EL.N) lost 1.6 per cent after the cosmetics maker forecast its annual net sales and profit below Street estimates. With no major catalysts driving markets on Friday, focus has shifted to Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium next week as well as earnings from chip designer Nvidia (NVDA.O).

Nvidia’s shares fell 1.4 per cent on Friday but were still up 4.8 per cent on the week. The three main U.S. stock indexes are on track for sharp weekly losses as a spate of strong economic data caused investors to dial back expectations of rate cuts and drove up government bond yields.

“People are kind of waking up to the reality of no Fed rate cuts anytime soon, or even be able to really think about it happening,” said David Russell, global head of market strategy at TradeStation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit a ten-month high of 4.328 per cent in the previous session and came within a whisker of its highest level since 2007. However, yields took a breather on Friday. Traders see a nearly 91 per cent chance of the Fed holding rates at current levels at its September meeting, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.