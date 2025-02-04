Wall St Cuts Losses After Trump Pauses Tariffs On Mexico

Share

Wall Street’s main indexes pared losses on Monday, as U.S. President Donald Trump delayed new tariffs on Mexico after his orders to levy steep tariffs on key trading partners sparked a global scramble to safe-haven assets earlier in the session.

Trump said on Monday he has paused new tariffs on Mexico for one month after the nation agreed to reinforce its northern border with 10,000 National Guard members to stem the flow of illegal drugs, particularly fentanyl.

Talking about the negotiations with Mexico, Steve Sosnick, chief market analyst at Interactive Brokers, said this “raises the possibility that there’s some negotiating room with either Canada, China or both.”

“Its much more encouraging to the markets (that) there’s this pause and that is exactly why the market shot higher.”

Share

Please follow and like us: