Walking the Talk on Vision of the National Philanthropic Office

he recent inauguration of the Local Implementation Committee of the National Philanthropic Office (NPO) by Vice President, Kashim Shettima, as a new initiative driven 100 percent by the private sector, but with the full support of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is a most welcome development. Aimed at “kindling the spirit of support for vulnerable enterprises that hold the key to our collective progress”, as rightly stated by Shettima it has been kick-started at a most auspicious moment of the nation’s embattled economic situation. With high youth unemployment figures, many of whom have brilliant ideas but simply lack the funds to breathe life into their visions, worse still operating in an inclement business environment, the timing is perfect.

According to Shettima, the noble aim of the NPO is to raise alternative funding for the Medium and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs). Its cardinal responsibility is that of ensuring the establishment of 12 industrial value-chain hubs and accelerators for start-ups and small businesses across the six geo-political zones of the country. In his speech titled: “Philanthropy and our Shared Responsibility” made public during the ground-breaking event of the NPO, the body is set to raise $200 million in grants and non-financial investment through local and international teams. Furthermore, it is to provide support for start-ups in key sectors of the country’s MSMEs such as digitized shared workspaces and agro-processing.

In addition, eligible MSMEs will receive grants ranging from N5 million to N10 million, while emphasis will be on supporting women-led businesses, constituting 50 percent of the start-ups. As noted but is worthy of note that there is nowhere in the world where the government thrives in isolation; without collaboration with the private sector. That is an inalienable truth. In fact, pragmatic partnerships such as the Public Private Partnerships (PPP) have severally acted as the catalyst to drive the mission statements of some individuals, companies and organisations that might have the people – friendly motive – to better the quality of life of their communities – but do not have the financial muscle to propel them to the promised land of their vision.

There comes the impera- tive of the support of philanthropic organisations. As Shettima reiterated, it is that of “unmistakable inadequacy of philanthropy that has led to the establishment of the National Phil- anthropic Office.” But our source of concern is that of how to make a success of this new initiative and more so, sustain the primary objectives. That explains why the current socio-economic situation in the country brings about some burning questions, literally begging for answers. For instance, what are the parameters of qualification for the grants? Do we, as a country, have a credible database of those who have the ideas and possess the entrepreneurial skills but lack the much-needed funds? Will the process not be overtly politicized and skewed in favour of the acolytes and supporters of the political leaders?

Will the processes be transparent, accountable to the people and free from fraudulent practices as alleged against the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs over the recent years? Credible answers to these questions will definitely define the progress made, or not by the NPO as events unfold. But as Shettima rightly admonished members of the Local Implementation Committee, they need to “do their jobs with a collective vision.” And since they cannot do it all on their own, support from the state governments has become a necessity, as promised by the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori who spoke on behalf of his colleagues. In a similar vein, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has praised the Federal Government for the NPO as it aligns with Tinubu’s moves to alleviate the suffering of the people. If seen to its logical conclusion, the Thelma Fekiyor-Solanke-headed NPO with the tacit support of team members including top-notch technocrats from WEMA Bank, Access Bank, Bank of Industry (BoI) and BUA Group amongst others could change the philanthropy narrative in the country.

It could indeed assist Nigeria to rank amongst the top 10 countries in the world whose ratio of philanthropic contributions-to- the-Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is appreciably high. For example as at 2019 The Netherlands led the pack with 14.0%, followed by Switzerland with 13.3%, the United States with 4.4% and Italy with 4.3%. This will be made possible if the wheels of the NPO processes are oiled and driven by patriotic fervour and selfless leadership. But what matters most is the assurance that the right citizens in need of the grants become the real beneficiaries of the grants, as promised.