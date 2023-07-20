Walker Tells Guardiola Of His Desire To Join Bayern

There is an encouraging development for Bayern, that Walker has told Man City boss Pep Guardiola that he wants to seal a move to Allianz Arena. The Bavarians have already agreed personal terms with Walker on a possible two-year contract with an option for another but are yet to discuss the transfer fee with the Premier League giants.

Any efforts of Man City trying to keep the Three Lions star whose contract expires in 12 months, might end up in vain as he is pushing for a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

Walker’s potential departure could make way for Bayern defender Benjamin Pavard, who has been lined up as a top target by the Sky Blues.

Pavard’s contract also expires in the summer of 2024, and he has no intentions of continuing at Bayern beyond this summer as he aims to seek out a new challenge.

However, Man City are currently focused on the deal for RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, who is one step away from moving to the Etihad Stadium after completing part of his medical tests.