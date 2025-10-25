Walkaway Cancer 2025 Will Merge Awareness With Action –Shinkafi-bagudu

Former First Lady of Kebbi State and Founder of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF), Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu has continued to make her mark as a leading voice in public health and cancer advocacy in Nigeria and beyond. Under her leadership, MCF’s flagship initiative, WalkAway Cancer, has evolved from a local awareness campaign into a nationwide movement promoting fitness, early detection, and community action. As the 11th edition of WalkAway Cancer 2025 draws near, Dr Bagudu speaks with journalists on the growth of the initiative. OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI was there. Excerpts:

The 2025 WalkAway Cancer is already gen- erating significant national attention, can you give us an overview of this year’s edition and what it represents?

WalkAway Cancer 2025 marks the 11th edition of Nigeria’s largest cancer advoca- cy and fundraising walk. The theme this year; “One Walk. One Fight. One Mission,” reflects our collective responsibility to con- front the growing cancer burden. On Sat- urday, October 25, 2025, at Monoliza Park, Abuja, thousands of Nigerians, from sur- vivors and health workers to policymak- ers and advocates, will walk in solidarity for awareness, hope, and action. For us, it is more than a walk; it is a national state- ment of unity and compassion in the fight against cancer.

What inspired the 2025 theme of this year’s edition?

Cancer affects everyone; directly or in- directly. The theme reinforces the idea that the fight against cancer is a shared mis- sion, not an individual burden. Whether through screening, fundraising, advocacy, or policy, we are all part of one movement pursuing the same goal; saving lives. It’s also a reflection of the Foundation’s philosophy that collaboration among stakeholders is essential to make early detection and quality treatment accessible to all Nigerians, regardless of status or lo- cation.

Can you elaborate on the structure and highlights of this year’s event and what the participants should look forward to?

WalkAway Cancer 2025 will be a com- prehensive health and wellness event that merges awareness with action. Participants should look forward to: 5km Advocacy Walk: A symbolic march through key routes in Abuja featuring awareness chants, placards, and engage- ment points to emphasize prevention and early detection. There will be health & wellness village, an area dedicated to offering free breast examinations, free eye screenings and glasses, free medical consultations, and free HPV vaccinations There will also be midwalk health engagement that will in- spire talks by oncologists, policymak- ers, celebri- ties, and can- cer surivors. Also, we have closing rally and con- cert, which is a colourful culmination f e a t u r i n g music, survivor recognition, and donor appreciation. There is also community hub meant for vendors, wellness booths, food stalls, and a children’s play area. To add some fun, participants who pur- chase the official walk kits (t-shirts, caps, wrist bands) will automatically qualify to win an iPhone 17 through a raffle draw. All proceeds are meant to directly fund cancer screening and patient care pro- grams.

Medicaid Cancer Foundation has been active for over 16 years, what are some of its major milestones and impacts so far?

MCF has grown from a local outreach effort to a nationwide movement since 2009. The Foundation has reached over 150 communities across 20 states, facili- tated over one million cancer screenings, and provided direct financial or treatment support to more than 6,000 patients. Through our PACE program (Patient Access to Care), we subsidize chemother- apy, radiotherapy, and essential diagnos- tics. We’ve disbursed over ₦450 million in direct financial assistance and leveraged ₦1.6 billion in service value through part- nerships. We’ve also played a pivotal role in policy reform, advocating for the Cancer Health Fund, inclusion of cancer care in the NHIA insurance package, and the rollout of HPV vaccination nationwide.

Access to diagnostics and treatment remains a challenge for many Nigerians, how does MCF bridge that gap?

Our mission is rooted in accessibility and equity. Through Medicaid Radio-Diag- nostics and our partner hospitals, we pro- vide discounted mammograms, CT scans, MRIs, ultrasounds, and biopsy services, with patients saving up to 55% compared to standard rates. We also partner with major pharma- ceutical firms such as Roche, Pfizer, Sa- nofi, Janssen, and AstraZeneca to provide affordable chemotherapy drugs and ad- vanced therapies. By combining clinical care with patient navigation and coun- seling, and we ensure that no one is left behind due to financial or geographical barriers.

Research and data are often overlooked in health NGOs, why has MCF made them central to its strategy?

Data tells the story behind every intervention. At MCF, we’ve built one of Nigeria’s most comprehensive NGO-driven cancer databases, capturing over 1.5 mil- lion screening records, 1,600 treatment sup- port cases, and 18,000 diagnostic entries. We collaborate with UICC, AORTIC, WHO, ASCO, and academic institutions to transform this data into actionable insights for national policy and clinical practice. Our contributions have informed the Na- tional Cancer Control Plan, Cancer Health Fund, and HPV vaccination policies. In short, data helps us move from awareness to measurable, evidence-based impact.

Partnerships seem to play a big role in your operations, can you tell us about the most strategic collaborations?

Indeed, partnerships sustain our mission. We have over 100 international collaborations and 180 corporate partners spanning governments, NGOs, and private industry. These include UICC, BVGH, ASCO, ACCR, WHO, the Federal Ministry of Health, NHIA, National Hospital Abuja and others alike, as time won’t permit me to name them all. Such alliances enable shared research, subsidized treatment, technical support, and policy engagement. We are also privileged to work with First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC) and state governments to expand screening and patient support across Nigeria.

Beyond statistics, what would you describe as MCF’s most meaningful human impact?

Every survivor’s story is a victory for us. Seeing patients return to good health after receiving support, or early detection through our programs, gives us fulfillment. We’ve built a vibrant community of survi- vors, volunteers, and healthcare workers who continue to advocate for others. We’ve also supported over 350 small businesses and created hundreds of temporary jobs through our events. For us, empowerment is as critical as healthcare, because healing communities requires economic inclusion, too.

WalkAway Cancer 2025 will feature two distinguished walk captains including Barrister Chioma Uzodinmma and Alhaji Shehu Dikko, what informed their selection?

Both of them are remarkable leaders in their fields and they share our passion for public health. Her Excellency, Barr. Chioma Uzodinmma, the First Lady of Imo State and Chairperson of First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC), has been a strong voice in women’s health, HPV vaccination, and cancer prevention. Her involvement symbolizes the commitment of Nigerian First Ladies to advancing national cancer control. Alhaji Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, bridges the gap between health and fitness. His in- fluence promotes physical wellness and broadens participation among youth and men, key demographics in preventive health. Their combined presence reinforces the walk’s nationwide appeal and the message that cancer advocacy transcends gender, sector, or region.