Walk for Love Africa to Host Inaugural Summit

Walk For Love Africa (WFLA) has disclosed that preparations are for the inaugural edition of the WFLA Summit, a travel and tourism trade event scheduled to take place March 28 in Lagos, Nigeria, at the Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja. The theme of the event is In- tra-Africa Travel and Tourism Ecosystem: Maximizing Opportunities for Sustainable Growth and Development.

The 2-day event will feature a full-day conference with high-level panel sessions with key figures in the travel, and tourism trade industry. Expected to grace the event on Day One, are members of High Commissions and Diplomatic Missions in Nigeria, as well as notable figures and policy makers in the relevant industries, such as trade and investments, aviation, hospitality, finance, tech etc. On the second day, there will be a sustainable SMEs and Start-ups training on climate adaptability and resilience for tourism businesses, which a lot of young people can participate in and leverage on to increase their knowledge and understanding of the industry and how to scale their businesses, with opportunities for seed funding.

WFLA Summit will also witness the official launch of the maiden edition of Afri-Explorer© magazine, a 120-page all gloss flagship publication showcasing destinations, the cultural diversity of Africa, off beaten paths, and investment opportunities in Africa. In addition, there will be a sustainability charity golf tournament tagged, the Green Classics to promote UN Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs). The event, which is the first in a series, will move across countries and regions in Africa with the view to tackling the challenges in trade tariffs, visa openness, cross border payments, air connectivity through advocacy.

The organisation is tasked with supporting the Single Africa Air Transport Market (SAATM) and African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). Founded in 2021 by Toni Ukachukwu, who is also the CEO of Aviators Africa (an organization pioneering aviation sustain- ability and tech in Africa), Walk For Love Africa (WFLA) is a non-profit organisation whose mission is to promote a sustainable intra-Africa connectivity and create a central domestic African market for trade and tourism through collaborations and partnerships, whose aim is to foster growth and unity among Africans on the continent and in the Diaspora to achieve the AU 2063 agenda.