A year after the tragic demise of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, Wale Tinubu, the Group Chief Executive of Oando PLC, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late icon, reflecting on the immense void left by his dear friend and brother.

In an emotional message shared on his social media page on Sunday, Tinubu described Wigwe as a leader, mentor, and visionary whose influence transcended the business world.

He praised Wigwe’s unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and dedication to building not just successful enterprises but also uplifting communities.

The OandO’s chief noted that even in death, Wigwe’s legacy continues to inspire and shape lives.

“Today, as we reflect on his life, we are reminded of his desire to live a life of substance and impact his commitment to excellence, unwavering integrity, and an enduring vision that has touched countless lives,” Tinubu wrote.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Wigwe, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash in the United States on February 9, 2024, alongside his wife and son, was widely regarded as one of Africa’s most influential banking executives.

Under his leadership, Access Bank transformed into one of Nigeria’s largest financial institutions, expanding its footprint across Africa and beyond.

Tinubu’s tribute also captured the deep emotional loss felt by those closest to Wigwe.

Referring to him by his affectionate nickname, “Herbie-O,” he expressed how much he is missed while offering prayers for his soul and those of his wife and son to continue resting in peace.

The passing of Herbert Wigwe sent shockwaves through Nigeria’s financial sector, as he was not only a banking icon but also a philanthropist and a driver of economic growth.

