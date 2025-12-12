Wale Ojo Premiere’s New Movie, ‘This Is Not A Nollywood Movie’

If you think you have seen actor Wale Ojo in all his elements, then you need to look out for and watch his newest movie, ‘This is not a Nollywood Movie.

The movie, produced by Boma Akpore, premiered recently at iMax Cinemas, Lekki, with movie buffs and enthusiasts equally turning out in show-stopping outfits.

Shot in Nnewi, Southeast Nigeria and Lagos, the movie, which features Samuel Animashaun Perry, better known as Brother Shaggi, Bimbo Akintola, Chidi Mokeme, Hanks Anuku, and a host of other fast-rising acts, showcases Ojo’s talent in comedy.

Known for his role in movies like ‘Breath of Life, ‘The Man Died’ and several other blockbusters, Ojo toes a totally different path in ‘This is not a Nollywood movie’, evoking lots of excitement and laughter all through.

For a man often described as a British Nigerian actor, Ojo, in this funny, fast, furious and breath-taking movie underlined the fact that he may have imbibed the British culture, but he is also very well grounded in Nigeria’s culture and pidgin English.

The film tells the story of a struggling actor who, in the company of his bosom friend, gave up everything in his Nnewi village to come to Lagos armed only with faith, having dreamt of being honoured with an international award, to shoot an award-winning movie.

On arriving in Lagos, things moved so fast that he could hardly recognise himself.

Speaking just before the premiere, Ojo said, “Today’s event is going to be a landmark in the scale of Nigerian movies.

‘This is not a Nollywood movie’ is something that I have devised and I hope the audience is going to love it. It is full of laughter and action, and I want people to come into the theatre and have a good time.

“There is going to be a lot of the unexpected in the film; a lot of things that you’ve never seen in any other Nigerian film, and I just hope it builds up the level of what we have right now.”

Of the challenges, he said: “There were a few challenges, but we got over them. But that was because we were trying to do a lot of stuff that had not been done before. So it’s a lot of hard work. Overall, it was fun producing the film.

I believe I gathered together a very good cast, so I’m just excited. I want people to enjoy and criticise it, and see if they love it.”

And of the message, Ojo had this to say: “The message in this movie is that we should hold on to our own very strongly, very positively.

We’re in very difficult times, and we as artists are the cultural leaders; we are the conscious warriors of a nation, and we have to build the spirit of our nation. And I think the movie does that in a great way. Right now, we should be a Country of Particular Entertainment.”

Budget? “Very expensive”, he said. “I can’t give you a figure, but it is very expensive. Even the promotion!”