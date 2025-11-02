Wale Ojo: I’ll Act Until I’m 100 Years

Nigerian filmmaker and actor, Wale Ojo, has a remarkable career in the movie industry. His wealth of experience weighs in gold, having spanned over four decades in acting, directing and producing blockbuster movies. It is interesting to discover that the talented thespian has also nutured a full music career alongside acting. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Wale Ojo speaks on areas that can help move Nollywood to the next level.

You have had the privilege of shooting movies in America, London and in Nigeria. Where would you say you feel more satisfied with the work?

A few people have asked me this and they think I would be saying , oh it’s America, or London, but it is working in Nigeria movie sets that gives me greatest satisfaction.

In Nigeria, we have greatest sense of camaraderie than in other countries. It means we are free with each other. We play, we laugh. Over there in America, London, on movie sets, they are restricted. If I am shooting there in America, I will be assigned a trailer.

Nobody is allowed to come near my trailer, except my makeup artist or my Personal Assistant. To go have fun with extracts is a problem, but here in Nigeria, we are free.

We are one big family. Don’t get me wrong, we have trailers here in Nigeria but we don’t do things like “I am a big star, I can’t talk to gaffer or I can’t talk to assistant director “.

As an actor, director and producer, where do you believe we need more improvement in our movie sets?

We need to raise higher, the production values. We need to push the value higher. We need to improve and have better stories. Also, Nollywood needs to move away from filming many interior scenes. Almost all the movies are interior scenes. We are so much in love with interior, inside the house, inside bedrooms. Let’s have more exterior shoots. Let’s go outside, let’s shoot around the bridges, the mountains, the valleys, the rivers.

Don’t you think it’s because exteriors may cost more?

The interior and exterior shoots are both important. We just need to balance it. We cannot just have only interiors in one film, it’s boring.

Where do you think government can step in to help?

I don’t know anything about government. All I know is that we are privately sponsored so far. Nollywood has never had money from government sponsorship since it started in the early 90s. We have colleagues of mine like Omoni Oboli, who are thinking independently and very strongly.

They started doing YouTube content. Timini Egbuson, who is a great actor, has started directing movies. I am directing my own films. I didn’t shoot this new movie, ‘This is not a Nollywood movie’ with any government money.

Yes, there are things government should step in and do but they don’t. So, there is no need banging on the door. One good thing that committee of bankers have done, which is very remarkable is renovate the National Theatre. That is excellent.

What does that reviving of The National Theatre mean for the movie industry?

It is a great big boost for the industry. Nollywood needs to explore more outdoor scenes’. It’s a great job done by Bankers Committee, Central Bank of Nigeria. We need more of such theatres. Entertainment abroad is funded to billions of dollars and its a huge export.

Entertainment now is becoming more and more Nigeria’s biggest export. Music, movies, fashion and art, paintings. We just had a Nigerian art exhibition in London. We have Lagos Art X here. The talent is too much.

Do you believe the talent is too much for the government can handle?

The bigger the talents we have, the better. I don’t think our government care that much and I don’t think they are really forward thinking as they should be.

Hollywood is more of a movie village. Do think Nollywood should have one as standard by now?

We have movie Village, KAP film Village in Oyo State and there are more springing up. I might be building one too in Edo State.

What inspired you to make this new movie, “This is not a Nollywood movie ”

Laughter inspired making of this movie. I just wanted to laugh and have a good time. I am an actor that can do anything. People see me as serious but I can make you laugh, I can make you fall in love, I can make you cry and I can make you go mad with desire. It all depends on what the role and the script says.

At what point in your career did you decide it was time to go behind the camera to direct?

At the latter part of my acting career. I have always been an actor or musician all my career.

You are a musician as well? How long have been singing?

Of course, for many years. when people watch my new movie, they will hear my music. I am 61 years old now and I have been singing all my life.

How come you didn’t become a famous musician like Davido and the rest.

That question is for God. I mean, we must not all be famous singers. I have a music band called “Wale Ojo and the Milagros”.

What genre does your band play?

We play Afrobeats and jazz as well. We have performed at Ikoyi, Freedom Park, Felabration. We also performed at some music festivals. We are hoping to go on a tour of Brazil soon.

So which career came first, Music or acting?

Acting career came first before my music career. Entertainment has been in my blood since I am young. I have never done any other career aside acting and music. My life career revolves around movies and music. I will be an actor until I am over 100 years. Till eternity.

How do you inspire younger generation that want to go into acting?

I try and mentor through acting classes and workshops. I post my works a lot on my social media. I am not too vast on social media but I am trying to get better. I have been told that I have to improve.

When they walk up to me to say, ‘they want to become actors or musicians’, my first advice is that they have to work hard. There is no half backed effort in the career. You have to learn and work.

The youth of this country have enormous amount of talent. There are enormous number of tech ingenious talents in Nigeria. It is crazy what many of these young ones can do.

If a hundred artistes, creatives, tech people come together to take over the leadership of this country, it will be a different country. I believe in their motivation. I believe in their strength.

I have met Nigerians abroad who are doing amazing things in other countries.

If you are asked to describe the acting career , what would you say?

It is a fantastic career. Acting is spiritual because you are able to touch people in many different ways. As an actor, I like to be a Chameleon , so that I can become different characters and tell stories that can be convincing to people. Stories that can transform lives, create change, encourage people.

Recently, you have been a bit adventurous with your hairstyles. You do cornrows, bantu knot hairstyles. What is it with the changes?

My hair is very important. My hair is like the wisdom of Solomon. I can shave it off. I can go bald, if a role demands for it.

Tell us about your fashion and style…

I love to wear nice things. One of my most favourite designers in the world is Ozwald Boateng. He does most of my suits. I do a bit of Lui Vuitton. I like Yomi Casual, I like Jason Porshe, Orange Couture. I like Kimono. he is one of my favourite designers in Nigeria.. Nigeria is top when it comes to Fashion.

What do you like most about the characters you have played in movies?

I like them because they are challenging. When the role is challenging, then something is achieved. Something of intrinsic weight is achieved. You have to be in control of the character you play. You should be able to snap back after each role has been delivered.

You played the role of an Igbo movie director in the film and till now, the Igbo accent it still presents somehow. Is it deliberate?

It’s because I am stuck with the “Okechukwu Nwadibe. The International director and professional producer” character for a while. I studied the Igbo accent by hiring a dialect coach. I love the character and the dialect.