Wale Adenuga’s Biography Set For Launch In Lagos

Wale Adenuga, MFR, creator of the popular television drama series, ‘Super Story’, ‘Papa Ajasco & Company’, and many other award-winning family entertainment platforms, has announced plans to release his biography titled ‘The Unusual Biography of Wale Adenuga MFR; A Pencil in the Hand of the Creator’.

He noted that over the years, people have always asked him a wide range of questions about his different works, and he has always “tried to provide the best responses in ways they would be able to relate to.

However, I realised that the best way to share my full story would be to present it to the world in an entertaining, yet concise, manner; so I teamed up with two brilliant writers – Atim Nkese and Niran Adedokun, and compiled everything you would need to know into this book.”

‘The Unusual Biography of Wale Adenuga MFR; A Pencil in the Hand of the Creator’ provides detailed information about his life, struggles and achievements in his career of over 45 years as a cartoonist, publisher, educationist, TV/ movie producer, business- man, and philanthropist.

Also the book is written in a very entertaining manner and even contains Jokes, Cartoons, and all sorts of hilarious pieces. The monumental book would be launched at the Nigeria Comedy Awards, on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, and made available in all major bookstores nationwide, as well as E-Commerce Platforms, and E-Book Platforms worldwide.