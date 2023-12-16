Wale Adenuga’s Biography Book Hits The Shelves

Wale Adenuga MFR, Creator of Super Story TV Drama, Papa Ajasco & Company Reloaded TV Comedy, and many other award-winning family entertainment platforms has finally released his much-anticipated biography titled “An Unusual Biography: Wale Adenuga MFR. A Pencil in the Hand of the Creator.”

According to Wale Adenuga, “Over the years, people have always asked me a wide range of questions about my different works, and I have always tried to provide the best responses in ways they would be able to relate to. However, I realised that the best way to share my full story would be to present it to the world in an entertaining, yet concise, manner; so, I teamed up with two brilliant writers – Atim Nkese Nkpubre and Niran Adedokun, and compiled everything you would need to know, and more, into this book.”

“An Unusual Biography: Wale Adenuga MFR; A Pencil in the Hand of the Creator” provides detailed information about his life, struggles, and achievements in his career of over 45 years as a Cartoonist, Publisher, Educationist, Writer, TV & Movie Producer, Musician, Businessman, and Philanthropist; also, the book is written in a very entertaining manner with over 300 pages of hilarious stories, jokes, photos, and cartoons. The Sole Distributor of the book is Roving Heights Books, and it is available in digital and hard copy across Nigeria.