Wale Adenuga Reacts To Allegations Of Neglect From Papa Ajasco

Veteran Nigerian film producer and Chief Executive Officer of Wale Adenuga Productions, Wale Adenuga, has addressed the controversy surrounding claims made by actor Abiodun Ayoyinka, popularly known for playing Papa Ajasco, that he is broke.

The comic actor stirred social media reactions after a recent interview where he revealed that he was struggling financially, despite many years of acting in the popular TV series Papa Ajasco and Company, and sought permission to use the Papa Ajasco role.

Reacting to the claims, Adenuga, the owner of PEFTI Institute, dismissed the allegations of neglect and financial hardship, describing them as misleading.

In a detailed statement, Adenuga praised Ayoyinka’s contribution to the success of the Papa Ajasco and Company series, noting that there has been no major fallout between them.

He clarified that while the actor is not restricted from taking other jobs, he is required to seek approval before using the Papa Ajasco brand, as it remains copyrighted.

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My first impression when I watched the Papa Ajasco video, now trending on the internet and local TV channels, was: “Okay, so this guy has taken Papa Ajasco comedy into the public space!”

It is all well and good. I am happy for him, as his money-making strategy using social media has apparently worked for him.

Abiodun Ayoyinka is a versatile actor who has played the role of Papa Ajasco so wonderfully. He bears the closest resemblance to the cartoon version of the Papa Ajasco character, which I created on my dining table in 1976 during my publishing days.

“He is very close to me, and so far, there has been no irreconcilable difference between us.”

Addressing claims of financial struggle, Adenuga questioned what happened to Ayoyinka’s earnings from his decades-long civil service career and acting engagements, adding that the actor had benefited from several opportunities, including the use of vehicles over the years.

“I am doing this not with malice, but in the interest of truth, transparency, and the integrity of a legacy that has entertained millions of Nigerians for decades.

Abiodun Ayoyinka was a civil servant with the Lagos State Government for over three decades. He was even the face of the state’s cultural troupe, which endeared him to the likes of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his time as governor, as well as his successors.

He retired not too long ago. In fact, we used to seek permission from his office anytime we needed him on location.

On the car issue, we once gave him a car and Pa James as well. He has also used not less than five cars, including a Mercedes-Benz, at different times. And to the best of my knowledge, he has a house in Ogun State,” he said.

“He cannot use the copyrighted brand name Papa Ajasco for personal ventures because it is our duty to protect the brand from inappropriate usage that could damage its reputation.

Also, he has not been barred from accepting advertised jobs. As he himself stated, all that is required is to seek official approval from WAP. This is part of brand protection.”

He continued to explain that Wale Adenuga Productions has always treated workers with respect and has paid them according to industry standards.

“WAP has remained reputable over the years, maintaining cordial working relationships with artistes and crew members alike.

The organisation pays according to industry standards and ensures all financial obligations are fulfilled as and when due. Therefore, any narrative suggesting financial abandonment or exploitation by our organisation is entirely false and misleading,” the statement read.