Wale Adeniyi: Returning Customs To Its Blissful Past

From afar, I couldn’t hide my joy when I read about the appointment of Adewale Adeniyi, MFR as Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) This came to me as the most cheering news about Nigeria Customs Service in the last eight years, not only because it’s a personal success for Adeniyi but also about how the nation’s economy will benefit from this masterstroke of President Bola Tinubu’s choice.

While congratulating him on the attainment of the number one position in the NCS, my memory of Adeniyi who I have known as a Customs officer for over 30 years refreshed. I recalled he worked closely with six Comptrollers General at strategic levels, playing critical roles and this convinced me that he is coming prepared to chart a course in a very familiar terrain.

I am not surprised at the first few comments coming from Adeniyi because I long knew him to be a cerebral gentleman, deep thinker, forthright leader with capacity to plan efficiently. Aside his flawless communication skill, he is endowed with the capacity to engage and dialogue with all strata of stakeholders to achieve and surpass goals set for him by the Tinubu administration.

Bridging the gap between NCS and OPS

The immediate past Comptroller General of Customs operated in utter disconnect with critical stakeholders in the importation, exportation, manufacturing and other sectors.

Several interactions that would have strengthened trade facilitation and ease of doing business ceased under Hameed Ali for a regime of barrack style enforcement with multiple checks.

I call on CG Adeniyi to restore the professionalism and technical know how for which the service was known. He is being looked upon to usher in a streamlined structure devoid of several ad-hoc arrangements like strike forces, task forces, customs police and others. The personnel doing these warlike functions should be trained and retrained on tech related modern customs operation like The new CGC is expected to better reconnect the customs with the Nigerian trading community.

International trade is dynamic and for Nigeria, the NCS is central to implementing import and export guidelines. As one who knows his onions, the new CGC’s local and foreign exposures in Customs operations are expected to come handy for Nigeria’s economic emancipation.

We look forward to a regime of diligent application of the Revised Kyoto Convention which emphasises the simplification of trade procedures Adeniyi, to the best of my knowledge, is aware that the convention speaks to modern and efficient customs procedures in the 21st century covering areas like transparency, predictability, use of technology, post clearance audit and others.

New CG, New Customs Law

A new CGC to work with a new customs law is akin to a new wine in a new bottle. This sounds great. I very much agree that the now replaced Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) with the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023 was long overdue.

The new CG has assured of sensitising and educating stakeholders on the new law but one wonders why such an important economic document is not in public domain as at today. I urge that soft copies of the new law be uploaded on the NCS official website for public access.

This will advance the cause of trade, give access to information, expand knowledge and help to avoid a situation where people may ‘innocently’ act in violation of the law out of ignorance.

The NCS may also volunteer making hard copies of the new law available to the business community just like I did in the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria when as pioneer Chairman I made the CRFFN Act 2007 available in pamphlet form for free to everyone

Veering away from $3.2b Modernisation debt trap

I have severally cautioned that the Federal Government should avoid the $3.2b Customs Modernisation project. The NCS is already modernised and I agree it requires upgrade but not with the loan of that whooping amount for 20 years period of repayment. It’s a debt trap.