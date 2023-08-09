Waldrum’s future tears NFF apart

The Board of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is divided over the future of Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum as a sizeable member of kicking against the sacking of the tactician following the steller showing of his team at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup. New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Federation planned to fire the coach if his team loses to England in the Round of 16 of the tournament regardless of their impressive run. The altercation between the coach and his employers badly blighted the team’s build-up to the tournament with the American accusing the NFF of irresponsibility and imposition of players on him.

The Federation vehemently denied the allegation and questioned the coach’s competence. Reports suggested that the coach would have been fired days before the start of the World Cup but the NFF stepped down the decision because of the timing. Our correspondent reliably learnt that the NFF’s plan to fire the coach after the England game has been put in jeopardy as members of the Executive Committee are kicking against the move.

“The Federation was badly embarrassed by the coach’s tantrum before the tournament and the chieftains had made up their minds not to renew the contract of the coach but things are changing because of the excellent performance of the team at the World Cup as some members of the board want him to remain with the team ahead of the 2024 Olympics,” a source in the NFF reliably told our correspondent. Our source also revealed that the newly formed Tech nical Committee will review the performance of the coach over the last two years and make recommendations to the board on his future with the team.

“He may be given another two-year deal with a mandate to qualify the team for the Olympics and do well there,” the source added. Meanwhile, the faceoff between the NFF and the Falcons over outstanding bonuses and allowances has taken a new twist as the International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPRO) has moved to help the players recover outstanding bonuses and allowances. FIFPRO, the global union representing professional football players, said in a statement yesterday that: “Following the Nigeria women’s football team’s elimination from the FIFA Women’s World Cup, FIFPRO can confirm it is assisting players in a disagreement with the Nigeria Football Federation concerning bonus payments, camp allowances and expenses, some of which date back to 2021.”

It further acknowledges the team’s desire to concentrate on their performance without public distractions yet asserts that the time has come for the NFF to fulfil its obligations. Our correspondent also reliably learnt that the NFF is also owing the players $500 each as camp allowance for the World Cup. “It is true that the NFF paid the camp allowance of $100 per day to the players for the World Cup but they are still owing just for five days and promised that it would be sent to their accounts in the coming days,” another source told our correspondent.