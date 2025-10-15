WAKO Confirms Okon As Nigeria’s International Representative

As the National Sports Commission (NSC) concludes plans for the much-anticipated Sports Federations elections, the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO) has officially reaffirmed its commitment to the development of Kickboxing in Nigeria.

The global body, recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and SportAccord, has written to both the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) and the NSC, confirming Wilson Okon Godwin as its sole and official representative in the country.

The confirmation, which comes amid efforts to streamline and unify sporting federations ahead of the elections, is seen as a significant move to stabilise and legitimise kickboxing administration in Nigeria after years of fragmentation and confusion within the sport.

In a letter jointly signed by WAKO President Mr Roy Baker and Secretary Espen Lund, the international body stated: “Despite a very confusing and fragmented situation in Nigeria over the last years, WAKO considers Okon to be our representative in Nigeria.”