Wake up NFF, boost Falcons to clinch Olympics tickets

The Olympic Games remain the biggest event in the world. The Olympics boast the best assemblage of people for any event all over the world. Athletes and officials from all parts of the world come together to celebrate sports, love and unity. Team Nigeria athletes are still struggling from various sports disciplines to book a ticket for the games. Only recently, Blessing Oborududu, a female wrestler who won silver at the Tokyo Olympic Games, grabbed a ticket for the Paris 2024 Games. Before then, Odunayo Adekuoroye, another female wrestle, had a ticket for the games in her kitty. In table tennis, Aruna Quadri is the only confirmed Nigerian so far for the games just as the federation and new coach Segun Toriola are trying to get a window to book a ticket for other national ping pongers. Grade A athletes like Ese Brume (long jump) and Tobi Amusan (100m hurdles), Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (shotput) and many others are already certain to be in Paris while some other athletes in various disciplines are still battling to make it.

The men’s football event is off after the country’s Olympics football team lost the ticket during qualification games. The women’s football team, the Super Falcons, are still on the brink of either grabbing or losing the ticket to the games. Nigeria is billed to take on the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in this decisive fixture and in recent times, the Falcons have been falling short. The South Africans defeated Nigeria 4-2 three years ago in the Aisha Buhari Tournament and the Banyana Banyana also defeated Nigeria at the last Women’s African Nations Cup 1-0 in the preliminaries. The Olympics qualifies are billed to take place on April 5th and 9th. The first leg is slated for National Stadium, Abuja while the second leg takes place at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria. It is important to state that Nigeria’s last appearance in the women’s football event was at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games as the Falcons have missed the last three editions in London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Games.

And so despite the pedigree of Nigeria as the best country in women’s football on the continent, the South Africans are the favourites for this tie which is a two-leg affair. Coach Desiree Ellis, the best women’s football coach on the continent, has been talking tough. She is confident that her girls will again take the Super Falcons to the cleaners. To show how serious they are, the South Africans had their first training session on March 16 just few days after Nigeria’s team was named.

Banyana Banyana will have a full training for two weeks while the Falcons might not have more than three to four days before the match on April 5 in Abuja. This is not good enough as the visitors are likely to have better understanding and cohesion in the first leg encounter which is most crucial for Nigeria. It is important to state that Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum must have faith in the younger ones to play this fixture so that they could compete well with the opposition who are currently the African champions. Coach Ellis with her crew already have a full complement of players preparing for the encounter just as the South African football federation has begun selling of tickets for the return match slated for April 9.

Fans have been advised to buy the jersey of the national team to have a chance of meeting some of the super stars of the team. There are opportunities to win raffle prizes in an atmosphere expected to be electrifying.

On the contrary, Nigeria is yet to start training even for the first leg slated for April 5 while the NFF has not made any move to get fans to the stadium or sensitise the Abuja public about the encounter. Planning has always been an issue for Nigerian administrators but for this crucial match, I am so surprised that the preparation for this fixture is inadequate despite all the cries before now for a better plan. On a positive note, I am happy that there are young players in the Falcons fold who can compete with Banyana Banyana.

There was also the injection of Shukurat Oladipo of Robo Queens expected to join the likes of Deborah Abiodun and Rasheedat Ajibade to make the Falcons tick. This is a big match in which Nigeria must win ‘well’ in Abuja to stand any chance of grabbing the Olympics ticket. The NFF must give the team all the support to get the job done within the short time of preparation.