Wakathon 2026 To Promote Preventive Healthcare, Mental Wellness

Waka Community International Foundation has announced plans for the 2026 edition of Wakathon (TM), a large-scale community walking initiative aimed at promoting preventive healthcare, mental wellness, and healthier lifestyle choices among Lagos residents.

In a statement by its founder and health advocate, Lorenz Mba, Wakathon is a strategic public health response to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases in urban communities.

According to Mba, Wakathon is esigned to encourage people to integrate physical activity into their daily routines through simple, accessible actions such as walking.

Unlike competitive, sporting events, Wakathon adopts a non-competitive and inclusive approach, welcoming seniors, families, professionals, and firsttime participants in a supportive environment focused on wellness rather than performance.

The 2026 edition, held in honour of Dr. Ade Alakija, is being organised in partnership with Q-life and HEI, and will feature health education sessions on hydration, nutrition, sleep, mental wellness, and healthy ageing.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 28, 2026, by 7:00am at the Catholic Church of Divine Mercy, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase One, with organisers confirming that participants will also benefit from free health screening as part of the programme.

The organisers noted that the initiative goes beyond physical activity, as it also aims at strengthening social connections and promote mental resilience within communities.