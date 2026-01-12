Wakanda Owner Wants More Games In Fes, Morocco

The owner of Wakanda Food, Kouassi Céline, based in Fes, Morocco, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDiYA, said the Nigerian community at the ongoing AFCON have been fantastic. Excerpts…

How has the market been since the start of the AFCON?

Since the start of AFCON, we’ve seen a clear increase in activity. The atmosphere around the tournament has brought more people to the restaurant, and the presence of Nigerian supporters especially, has sted our turnover in a very positive way.

Do you appreciate the coming of AFCON to Fes?

Yes, we really appreciated having AFCON in Fes. The atmosphere was fantastic, and the Nigerian community has been exceptional — very enthusiastic, respectful, and incredibly kind.

Attending to Nigerians and other West Africans, how interesting it has been

It has been a real pleasure attending to Nigerians and other West Africans. We’ve enjoyed the experience a lot and even learned more about our shared culinary culture.

Why do you name your restaurant WAKANDA?

We chose the name “Wakanda” because we wanted a name that brings Africa together and celebrates its strength. Just like in the movie, it represents unity, pride, and the idea of a powerful and successful Africa.

Do you feel CAF and FIFA should bring more competition to Fes?

Yes, we would definitely welcome more CAF and FIFA competitions in Fes. They bring visibility, energy, and new opportunities for local businesses like ours.

With the World Cup coming to Morocco, do you see Fes getting a slot to host more teams?

Yes, we believe Fes definitely deserves a slot. The city has already shown that it can organise and manage major competitions very well, and we are ready to welcome more teams.