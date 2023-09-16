Waje Reveals Her Mother Is Inspiration Behind Hit Song ‘One Naira’

In a touching exclusive performance at the Mantra Lounge & Restaurant, Victoria Island, Lagos, popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Aituaje ‘Waje’ Iruobe revealed her true love and inspiration behind the hit song, ‘One Naira’ a feature with popular rapper, MI.

Midway through her performance at The Macallan Sherry Oak 25 & 30 YO launch in Lagos, she revealed while smiling and switching between vernacular and English, that in 2010, after attempting to write various lyrics that MI rejected, he challenged her to look inwards for the person she truly loved who could inspire her lyrics and vocals.

“After my daughter, my mother is the one I love. She is my life. Sometimes, it is not about romance, but the people we genuinely love,” she admitted. Fresh off her recent win at the 16th edition of the Headies Award, Waje, belted hit after hit at the launch.

The songstress was one of the highlights at the whisky launch in Lagos. Dressed in a floor-length blue sequined dress custom-made by her stylist, Kizito, the Ondo-born singer walked into the room and proceeded to flex her vocal range.

As though intent on proving the sole reason she is crowned as arguably the best vocalist in the country, she began with a perfect blend of her chart-topping hit “I Wish,” and then her throaty take of Bob Marley’s “Turn Your Lights Down Low”. She also did justice to Rihanna’s “Stay” giving guests goose bumps as she hit all the right notes.

Her rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” carried the room and the applauses across the crowd were a testament to her vocal prowess. By the time she was done 35 minutes later, the standing-only room was thrilled! Other notable guests who attended the event include ex-BBNaija star, Prince Enwerem;

TV host, Bolanle Olukanni; ace photographer, Kelechi Ama- di-Obi; General Manager, M-KOPA Nigeria, Babajide Duroshola; popular blogger Tosin Ajibade; creative designer, ATAFO, Mai Atafo, and a host of other busi- ness executives.