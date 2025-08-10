Waje, Denrele Edun, Beverly Osu, Others Grace Tommy Hilfiger’s Unveil

Smart Mark Limited recently hosted a party to unveil Tommy Hilfiger flagship store in Lagos.

The unveiling became a celebrity and fashion lovers’ hangout as music star, Waje; TV personality, Denrele Edun; Nollywood actress, Beverly Osu; Hypeman Best, Former Miss Tourism, Joy Ebere Ekekwe and many others made it an event to remember.

Adressing the Media at the store launch, the CEO of Smart Mark Limited , John Onyeguzoro, stated that Tommy Hilfiger is a globally recognised American fashion brand that is known for its classic American cool style with a modern twist.

The brand was founded by Jacob Thomas Hilfiger in 1985 which has influenced the style culture with its identity colour scheme, blue, white and red.

Onyeguzoro shared his thoughts on the global appeal of the Tommy brand and its potential collaborations with Nigerian fashion labels.

“As far as fashion is concerned, it is globally driven. We call it a global village. For the Tommy Hilfiger brand to have a store here in Nigeria, is already a collaboration on its own. We have seen Nigerian designers come to feel the brand. To understand the details that have kept them standing strong over the years. More so, Nigerians love good things. Whatever style that resonates in the UK, most times, Nigerians aspire to have those fashion styles (too)” he said.

After the ribbon was cut by Onyeguzoro, the party with celebrities switched to guests being treated to finger foods and choice drinks. It was more of shopping spree and networking.

Speaking about how the Tommy Hilfiger brand blends with the Denrele personality, the vivacious Television personality, who was one of the celebrities and style influencers to grace the unveiling, said the designer has always been a cultural staple.

“My first Tommy Hilfiger purchase was in the year 2001 and it was from one of the most popular boutiques in Victoria Island. I and Linda Ikeji left school to buy a pair of baggy jeans. She had done her modeling, I on the other hand had gotten some good money modeling for Fanta Pineapple. I splurged on the Tommy Hilfiger stone-washed jeans and should I mention that I wore ‘shege’ out of the baggy jeans back then. Even when I used to work with SoundCity, MTV Base and Channel O, Tommy Hilfiger jeans, were a cultural staple for me. It was one of my biggest retro style. It was a big choice in my fashion aestethics. It was always present,” he said.

What the fashion shocker did for the unveiling is to reenact the retro style Tommy Hilfiger represents for him over the years. “I got the jacket and created my own style with all the chains, pins and keys the Denrele Edun’s way”.